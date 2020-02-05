Family, NPP Not Happy With Treasurer’s Murder

Mark Ofori

The immediate family members, as well as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Takoradi Constituency branch, are complaining about the pace of investigations into the gruesome murder of the party’s treasurer ‒ Mark Ofori.

According to them, the police promised to conduct thorough investigations into the case but the delay was making the perpetrators get away with the murder case.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, Emmanuel Sam, an uncle to the deceased, said the family expected the police to brief them on their investigations into the case from time to time but that had not been the case.

“So we approached the police and they told us that up till now they have not had any lead to help arrest the alleged murderer,” he said.

For his part, the 2nd Vice Chairman of the Takoradi Constituency of the NPP, Justice Acquah, said the party was hoping that the police would have made a breakthrough in the case but they had not heard any good news.

Police

DAILY GUIDE contacted the Takoradi District Police Command to ascertain how far they had gone with their investigations.

DAILY GUIDE was told to contact the Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Police.

When DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, the Regional Police PRO was contacted, she indicated that she was in a meeting and would brief DAILY GUIDE on the matter later.

Mark Ofori was shot dead at his residence at Fijai in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis last October. He was 33.

According to some residents, the assailants went straight to the victim’s bedroom and shot him in the chest, killing him instantly.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi