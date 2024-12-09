Suhum NPP Contends Parliamentary Results, Awaiting EC Declaration

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency Chairman, Frederick Ofosu, has addressed the media to contest the pending Parliamentary Results by the Electoral Commission in favor of their Parliamentary candidate, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, also known as Protozoa.

According to Frederick Ofosu, the NPP won the parliamentary elections with a significant margin, with Frank Asiedu Bekoe securing 17,614 votes, while his closest contender, Prince Addo, garnered 15,428 votes, resulting in a difference of 1,686 votes.

Addressing a press conference at the Suhum Party office, Ofosu commended the electorate for exercising their franchise and acknowledged the peaceful nature of the elections, except for some isolated incidents.

He noted that the results had been declared at each of the 166 polling stations, and the presidential elections had been summarized, with summary sheets provided to all parties.

However, Fredrick Ofosu expressed concern over the sudden disruption of the process by their opponents, who claimed that the NPP was not holding results sheets from the polling stations.

He deemed this claim as “illegal and unconstitutional,” emphasizing that the Electoral Commission’s returning officer was in charge of the coalition process, with parties serving as observers and agents.

Fredrick Ofosu questioned the motives behind the disruption, pointing out that the process had been allowed to continue without incident until 85% of the parliamentary results had been summarized.

He called on the Electoral Commission and security agencies to intervene, citing the unacceptable level of vandalism that occurred the previous day.

The NPP Chairman urged all contestants to speak to their supporters and remain calm, emphasizing that Suhum is for all its citizens and that every vote must count in a democratic process.

He expressed optimism that the coalition process would bring finality to the results and declared Bekoe as the winner of the parliamentary election.

Protozoa Concerns

Frank Asiedu Bekoe, the parliamentary candidate, described the electoral process as largely peaceful, except for some difficulties that arose at the Collation Center.

He alleged that hoodlums, contracted by those who lost the election, invaded and vandalized property, creating a mess and disrupting the democratic process.

Frank Asiedu Bekoe called on the security agencies to take action and identify the perpetrators, emphasizing that the Electoral Commission should carry out its constitutionally mandated duty without interference.

However, with the figures collated from the 166 polling stations, Frank Bekoe confidently declared that he had won the election, with a significant margin of 1,686 votes between him and his closest contender.

The NPP is now awaiting the Electoral Commission’s declaration on Tuesday, 10th December, to confirm Bekoe’s victory.

-BY Daniel Bampoe