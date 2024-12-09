Ida Adjoa Asiedu Secures Ayensuano Parliamentary Seat

In a dramatic turn of events, Ida Adjoa Asiedu, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate, has emerged victorious in the Ayensuano constituency, securing 18,229 votes. Her closest contender, Teddy Saforo Addy, trailed behind with 17,182 votes, while Abrokwa Sintim and Learned Obiri garnered 722 and 140 votes, respectively.

Ida Adjoa Asiedu’s win is a testament to her popularity and the NPP’s strong presence in the constituency.

This victory is also a significant milestone for Ida Asiedu, as the first female parliamentary candidate for NPP in the constituency.

The Presidential election results in Ayensuano also saw a close contest between John Mahama and Mahamudu Bawumia, with Mahama securing 17,886 votes and Bawumia trailing behind with 17,321 votes.

Other presidential candidates, including Daniel Lartey Jnr, Christian K. Andrews, and Hassan Ayariga, secured significantly lower votes.

Asiedu’s win is a significant boost to the NPP’s chances in the Region.

As the dust settles on the Ayensuano parliamentary election, Ida Adjoa Asiedu’s supporters are celebrating her hard-won victory.

With her background in business and her experience in local politics, Ida Adjoa Asiedu is well-positioned to represent the interests of her constituents and contribute to the NPP’s efforts in the region.

-BY Daniel Bampoe