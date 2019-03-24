Suhum Residents Schooled On NHIS Renewal

Ernest Lartey with the microphone addressing the residents

THE National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has organized a sensitization and education the electronic renewal of the health insurance for residents in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The NHIS through the government has revised its renewal and registration processes of membership via the internet as a stop-gap measure to the regular queuing and long waiting periods that has characterized their operations over the years.

Ernest Lartey, the Municipal Director addressing some of the residents at Suhum – Isreal, explained to them on how to register with the NHIS on their phones

He noted that anyone who is registered with the NHIS can renew his or her card by dialing the short code *929# on all networks without going to their office.

Ernest Lartey who had so far toured all the communities in the Municipality noted that “There are people who cannot renew their cards with the code given’’.

He added that “those who do not have the card at all, pregnant women, and those whose cards are missing and needs to be replaced are those living with disabilities”.

According to him, he deemed it necessary to educate residents within his municipality since the initiative has not been in existence for long.

He affirmed that, by December, residents of Suhum will be abreast with the sensitization and education program as he believes there has been stability in the active membership of the health insurance scheme ranging between 36-37% with the government eyeing a 55% active membership.

He disclosed that the Suhum municipality together with the Ayensuano District has been tasked to get an active membership of about 115,000.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum