Okyeman Youth Association Mourn With Okyenhene

THE Okyeman Youth Association has expressed its condolences to the Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Benkuman and Okyeman over the death of Daasebre Awuah Kotoko, the Fanteakwa and Begorohene.

The late chief Daasebre ascended the Benkum Divisional stool of Akyem Abuakwa in 1985 and ruled until his demise on March 2019.

In a statement, issued and signed by the Association executives; Archibald N. Gyasi, President; Daniel Obeng, General secretary; and Samuel Kwabena Abuakwa Frimpong, PRO they noted that the death of the late chief has been a big blow the Okyeman kingdom.

According to them, the late chief was a man of peace and a development-oriented person who always championed educational achievements amongst the youth.

They added that ‘’It is the hope of the Okyeman Youth Association that a befitting funeral rite would be performed in his honor and worthy successor installed peacefully when the time comes’’.

The late Daasebre Awuah Kotoko commander of the left wing of the Akyem Abuakwa was born to Opanin Daniel George Amfo and Ɔdehyeɛ Yaa Atua Amfo on the 9th of December,1936.

Known in private life as Edward Agyarko Amfo, Daasebre Awuah Kotoko II was a Chartered Accountant who worked with Ghana Cocoa Marketing Board until his retirement.

As the Benkumhene of Akyem Abuakwa traditional council, he took charge of over 300 communities forming the Benkum division of the kingdom.

His love for tradition and Ghanaian customs made him known throughout Akyem Abuakwa and beyond. There was no single traditional durbar that Daasebre would not treat patrons to some delightful steps of Akyem dance.

His leadership made him known at the national level when he was appointed a Council of State member by H.E Flt.Lt.Jerry John Rawlings, a former President of the Republic of Ghana.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua