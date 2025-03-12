Sulley Sambian Hands Over To New NDA CEO

Lawyer Sulley Sambian handing over to Dr. Emmanuel Abeere-Inga

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Lawyer Sulley Sambian, has officially handed over to the new CEO, Dr. Emmanuel Abeere-Inga.

The handing over took place at a short ceremony at the headquarters of NDA in Tamale, in the Northern Region.

Lawyer Sambian thanked the staff of NDA for their unwavering support during his tenure, and appealed to them to see themselves as a family working towards achieving the mandate of the authority.

“I wish the organisation the very best for the future, and I have no doubt that you will continue to excel and make a lasting impact under the new leadership,” he stated.

Lawyer Sambian urged the staff of NDA to give the new CEO their utmost support, to ensure the achievement of the goals of the authority.

The new Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority, Dr. Emmanuel Abeere-Inga, thanked the outgoing CEO, Lawyer Sulley Sambian, for contributing immensely to the development of the five regions of the North, and assured that he would also continue from where he stopped, for the betterment of the North.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale