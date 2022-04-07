Sunyani Krontihene Suspended

Krontihene of Sunyani Traditional Area, suspended for insubordination to the Sunyani Paramount chief

THE PARAMOUNT chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Nana Asor Nkrawire II, in consultation with the Boahen Korkor Royal family, has suspended the Krontihene of the traditional area, Oboaman Bofotia Amponsem, for gross disrespect to the tradition and customs of the area.

The suspension takes effect from 28th March, 2022 to 27th March 2024, and by this, he is not allowed to carry out himself or function as the Krontihene of the Sunyani Traditional Area.

According to a press release signed jointly by the Nana Asor Nkrawire II, who is also the President of the council, and head of Boahen Korkor Family, the Krontihene, on several occasions distorted the history and traditions of the people on media platforms without permission from the paramount chief.

“You have violated the customs and traditions of the Sunyani Traditional area without permission,” he said adding “As customs mandate me, I have with effect from 28th March, 2022 to 27th March 2024, suspended you from the Sunyani Traditional Council programmes such as meetings and functions and you are therefore banned to adorn yourself as Krontihene.

“Henceforth, all sub-chiefs under you also cease to function as such and all areas under your jurisdiction have been taken away from you.

“By custom, your stool is hereby overturned at the traditional council until further notice,” the statement said.

The suspension letter titled, “Suspension for Insubordination” further explained that the former Krontihene severally on Adom TV, Citi TV, Facebook and Joy News distorted how Sunyani was founded contrary to customs, traditions and usage of the traditional area.

“You are an occupant of a stool which lineage is subservient to the Omanhene and the Boahene Korkor Family at large. You did not seek permission to grant interviews regarding the historical foundation of Sunyani.”

The statement continued, “Several calls on you to retract and apologise failed.”

The deposed Krontihene has been fined to pay some bottles of schnapps and rams to pacify the gods and the ancestors for the misbehaviour.

Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the Akwamuhene of the Sunyani Traditional Council confirmed the suspension to DAILY GUIDE when contacted on the telephone.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani