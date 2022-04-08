‘Support NPP For Victory 2024’

Dr. Prince Armah

Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim Constituency, Dr. Prince Armah has charged members of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to commit fully to serving the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

“Service is not a burden. Service is a privilege to show the world your capabilities. In the absence of service, your capacity is unknown. Service is what gives you a seat at the table,” Dr. Armah, also a Vice Chairman of the Education Committee of Parliament said when he spoke to TESCON members at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) homecoming event.

He reminded the gathering of the founding principles of TESCON and encouraged them to see service as an opportunity rather than a burden.

“So, when you receive the call to serve, serve per se, serve as a matter of principle, serve as a matter of self-development, serve to earn your stripes and build legitimacy for any future honours, serve for the love of our great party, and serve for God and country,” Dr. Armah stressed.

Dr. Armah stated that he was optimistic of NPP’s chances in 2024, owing to the tremendous work the NPP government has done over the past five years.

He, however, warned that the party’s youth was critical to a landmark victory in 2024, and charged them to seize the moment and make history.

“The 2024 election is an opportunity to re-write the political trends of the Fourth Republic by ‘Breaking the Eight’. This attainment will be unprecedented and cement our party’s place as the best organised electioneering machine in the country. To attain this milestone for our great party, the effort from our youth wing would be most critical,” he charged.

The homecoming event was also graced by NPP stalwarts such as the Deputy Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Efutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin; the National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye; former MP for Mfantsiman Constituency, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, and the Central Regional Youth Organiser, Anthony Paa Kwesi Sackey.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri