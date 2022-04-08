5 GIJ Students Get Lebanese Community Support

Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo and Maher Kheir in a symbolic hand over of the scholarship money

Five Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) students have been awarded scholarships by the Lebanese Community in Ghana for their post-graduate studies.

This is the second level of support the beneficiaries are receiving from the community after they were financed during their undergraduate study.

The package covers tuition fees of all five students who will be reading courses in development communication at the institute.

The Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kheir, challenged the beneficiaries to make their education count by using the knowledge acquired to fight injustice, inequality and all forms of abuse in society.

“Today, beyond celebrating your academic success, I challenge you to actively stand up for what is right wherever you go. We need more professionals like you to speak out against injustice, inequality, human right abuse and violence which plague many,” he noted.

He stressed that several ills still exist, which negatively impact on growth of people, cultures and nations. To this end, he called for collective efforts in restoring normalcy.

“These are not normal times. Our world today is threatened with various degrees of evils and it’ll take our collective efforts to stand against it. As you continue on your life’s journey, I urge you to make your education count,” he added.

GIJ Rector, Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, commended the progressive relationship the two parties share.

“It is easy to begin to take the kind gesture over the Lebanese Community for granted since it happens every year. But I would like to assure them that we don’t take it for granted at all. We really appreciate them for their consistency and persistence,” he stated.

One of the beneficiaries, Abiwu Theodore, expressed gratitude to the community for remaining faithful in their support despite harsh economic times all over the world.

“We cannot thank the Lebanese Community enough for their selfless generosity towards our education over the years. We are truly grateful for this gesture,” he said.