Supreme Court @150: Judiciary Must Strengthen Institutional Capacity – JUSAG

Samuel Afotey Otu

President of the Judicial Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), Samuel Afotey Otu has called on the leadership of the Judiciary to strengthen institutional capacity, deepen digital transformation, and ensure the welfare of all who serve in the justice system.

He has also called for a continuous investment in innovation, and better conditions of service for both judges and judicial staff.

“A strong and supported workforce is essential to sustaining the integrity of our courts,” he said.

Mr. Otu was speaking at the launch of a month-long activities to the mark the 150th anniversary of the Supreme Court.

The event drew very distinguished guests, including two former Chief Justices Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo, former Supreme Court judges, lawyers, Chairman of Council of State, Doe Adzaho; heads of academic institutions, chiefs and the clergy.

The Supreme Court was established under the Supreme Court Ordinance of 1876, an ordinance recognised as marking the beginning of the modern Ghanaian legal system.

Since then, Ghana has had 28 Chief Justices, from the colonial era to post-independence Ghana – 12 colonial judges, and 16 Ghanaians, 3 of whom are females.

Delivering a goodwill message, Mr. Otu said the celebration is not only about longevity, but about resilience, integrity, and commitment to justice.

“The Supreme Court has, for one hundred and fifty years, remained the final guardian of our Constitution and a symbol of judicial independence.”

According to him, JUSAG members who form the backbone of the Judicial Service, remain committed to professionalism, efficiency, and excellence in service delivery.

“Behind every landmark judgment is the silent but vital support of hardworking judicial staff who keep the wheels of justice turning.”

Mr. Otu also used the occasion to celebrate some of the “distinguished” Chief Justices and Justices “whose legacy continues to inspire us.”

“We remember former Chief Justice Sir Arku Korsah, the first Ghanaian Chief Justice after the British era, whose leadership marked a proud turning point in our judicial history. We also honour Chief Justice E.N.P. Sowah, remembered for his profound contribution in Tuffuor v. Attorney-General, where he described the Constitution as a living organism that must grow and adapt with time.”

He also celebrated former Chief Justice Philip Archer, “whose rise from court clerk to Chief Justice remains a powerful inspiration to every member of the Judicial Service, proving that dedication and hard work can lift one to the highest office.”

Again , he commended former Chief Justice Theodora Georgina Wood, the first female Chief Justice of Ghana and the first female Chief Justice in Africa, “whose achievement broke barriers and inspired generations of women across the continent.”

“Time will not permit me to mention all the past Chief Justices and Justices of the Supreme Court who have served this nation with distinction, but history will forever remember each of them, and today we celebrate them all, even if not individually named,” Mr. Otu added.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak