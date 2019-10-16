Supreme Court Dismisses Woyome Stay Application

Alfred Agbesi Woyome

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application for stay of execution filed by disgruntled businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, to prevent the state from selling his properties.

The state had secured an order from the Apex Court to sell off some identified properties of Woyome to offset the GH¢ 51.2 million he fraudulently received as judgement debt.

His lawyers had filed an application to stay the execution of the sales saying they were willing to pay the money in instalment.

Moving the application today, his lawyer, Muda Ade Lawal, pleaded with the court to stay the execution, saying if the properties were sold Woyome will go bankrupt.

He said if the execution was stayed they were willing to pay GH¢10 million immediately and pay GH¢4 million every nine months.

The application was, however, opposed by the Deputy Attorney General, Godfrey Yeboah Dame saying if Woyome was willing to pay the money he would have paid the GH¢10 million instead of filling an application for stay of execution.

He said this is not the first time Woyome had promised to pay the money in instalment but has since not paid a penny.

The court presided over by Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie and assisted by Justices Sule Gbadegbe, Alfred Benin, Samuel Marful-Sau and Agnes Dordzie dismissed the application as unmeritorious.

According to the court, it has been more than five years since the judgement and it will be unfair to further delay the payment.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak