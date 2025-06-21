Suspect Arrested for Burglary and Theft in Kasoa Nyayano

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with a burglary and theft incident at Kasoa Nyayano in the Central Region.

Following a review of CCTV footages of the incident, the suspect, Ibrahim Abubakar Sadiq, was arrested on 16th June 2025 from his hideout at Agbogbloshie, a suburb of Accra wearing the same attire used during the operation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that suspect Sadiq stole an iPhone 14 Pro Max, valued at GHC9,000, a Barclays ATM card, a UK driver’s license, and £2,000 cash. Upon interrogation, suspect Sadiq admitted to the offence and stated that he sold the iPhone 14 Pro Max to an unknown buyer at Agbogbloshie for GHC2,000.

The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting investigations and will be put before court.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke