Police Launch Investigation into Social Media Threats

THE ACCRA Regional Police Command has initiated an investigation into a viral video featuring individual obstructing police officers in the lawful discharge of their duties and issuing threats against the Ghana Police Service.

The suspect, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, has sparked widespread condemnation from authorities.

The Police Command has strongly condemned the actions, citing that they constitute offenses under Ghanaian law and undermining the authority of the Police, posing a threat to public order.

Investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the suspect for arrest and subsequent prosecution.

The Head of Public Affairs, Accra Region, Supt Ms Juliana Obeng, in a statement, urged the public to refrain from acts that obstruct law enforcement officers and to channel any grievances through lawful means. The statement further urged the public to assist with information that may aid in the investigation, “We encourage the public to report to the nearest Police Station or contact the Police through the emergency numbers 18555 or 112.”

The Accra Regional Command further added that they remain committed to maintaining law and order, upholding the rights and safety of all citizens.

The Head of Public Affairs, Accra Region, Supt Ms Juliana Obeng, emphasized the importance of cooperation from the public in ensuring a safe and orderly society.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke