Suspected Armed Robbers Kill Cop …2 Suspects Arrested

Police in Ejura, Ashanti Region, apprehended two suspects for planning to commit robbery and for opening fire on Police officers.

The incident took place during an operation to prevent a planned robbery attack on a mobile money vendor.

The two suspects, identified as Alhaji Wahab Suleiman and Ibrahim Abubakari, along with another accomplice who is currently on the run, engaged in a shootout with the officers.

As a result, two officers sustained gunshot wounds and were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Tragically, one of the officers, No. 42250 General Sergeant Ahmed Kamal, succumbed to his injuries.

While the two robbery suspects also sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange of gunfire, they are currently receiving medical attention under the protection of the Police. Authorities are actively working to apprehend their accomplice and bring them to justice.

During the investigation, the Police recovered various exhibits from the crime scene.

These include two SB shotguns, one pump-action gun, six live BB cartridges, and one used BB cartridge.

These items serve as crucial evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The incident has shaken the community, and the Police Department extends its condolences to the family of the deceased officer, Sergeant Ahmed Kamal. In a statement, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Assistant Commissioner of Police and Director of Public Affairs, expressed deep sadness and paid tribute to Sergeant Kamal for his dedication and sacrifice in the line of duty.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased officer,” said Assistant Commissioner Ansah-Akrofi. “You paid the ultimate price in the service of your nation. Rest well with your maker. May Allah grant you Jannah.”

The Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community, and is working diligently to apprehend the remaining suspect and ensure that justice is served for Sergeant Ahmed Kamal.

By Vincent Kubi