Suspected Blood Thieves Nabbed at Korle Bu

Two persons suspected to have stolen pints of blood from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital KBTH have been arrested.

The security officers at the health facility apprehended the two upon a tip-off.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of KBTH said its internal security mounted surveillance after receiving a tip-off which led to the arrest of the two suspects on Saturday, May 22 at about 2 am.

“They were arrested at the surgical third floor when they attempted to steal several pints of blood that had been mobilized for various surgical procedures,” the statement added.

It said the suspects have been handed over to the Korle Bu Police for further investigations.

“We urge staff to be vigilant when they see any suspicious activity going on in the Hospital and to immediately alert the security to forestall the occurrence of any untoward incidents in the Hospital,” it said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri