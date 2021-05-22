Atletico Madrid Are Champions of Spain

Real Madrid have lost the Spanish La Liga Santander title to rivals Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid ended the 2020/2021 season with 86 points after defeating Valladolid 2-1 away from home on Saturday evening, May 22, 2021.

Real Madrid placed second with 84 points and won their last game of the season on 2-1 scoreline at home on Saturday.

Barcelona finished third with 79 points and won their final match on a 1-0 scoreline away to Elba.

Sevilla managed to secure a UEFA Champions League slot, finishing 4th with 74 points.

By Melvin Tarlue