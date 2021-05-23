177 Eye MDCE Positions In Eastern Region

Dan Botwe-Local Government Minister

ONE Hundred and Seventy – seven people including acting Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) have applied to become the substantive MDCEs in the 33 Municipal and District Assemblies in the Eastern Region.

Five persons applied to become the DCE for Asene Manso Akroso, four for Abuakwa North, five for Abuakwa South, four for Achiase, three each for Afram Plains North and South, as well as one for Akwapim South and three for Akwapim North.

Others are, five for Akwatia, five for Asuaogyaman, one for Atiwa East, eight for Atiwa West, eight for Ayensuaono, five for Birim Central, six for Birim North, five for Birim South, Fanteakwa North and South have five each, with nine applying for Kade, and three for Kwahu East.

The rest are; eight for Suhum, Kwahu South has six, Kwahu West six, Lower Manya Krobo 11, the second highest, New Juaben North five, New Juaben South four, Nsawam four, Ofoase-Ayiribi one, Okere one, Upper Manya Krobo seven, Upper West Akim, 13, the highest and Yilo Krobo with seven applicants.

So far the Eastern Regional Coordinatiing Council last week started the vetting process which was divided into blocks in which the regional and constituency executives of the ruling party are part of the vetting committee who are being asked to shortlist four persons for the positions of MDCEs where the president will pick one.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua