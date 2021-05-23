Nsumia Disposal Landfill To Be Converted Into Energy Hub– Majority Chief Whip Hints

THE Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has dropped a hint that the Nsumia disposal landfill site, located in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri municipality, off the Accra-Nsawam highway which is posing health hazards will soon be converted into energy generation plant.

According to the Nsawam MP, as the world is moving towards clean energy, factories within the constituency would no longer be hit with inadequate energy as moves had already been made for investors to set up a plant that would turn refuse into energy.

The Nsumia disposal site, which is one of the biggest landfills, is about 680,000 cubic meters which is serving Accra and its surrounding areas.

The Majority Chief Whip who made this known during the commissioning of the Nano foods factory on Thursday explained that his outfit has met with the German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff to discuss the building of waste to energy power plant to treat urban solid waste in Nsawam.

He noted that he was part of a delegation that was in Germany to ensure that a plant would be set up to turn refuse into clean energy.

He explained “The experts from Germany told me they’ve started something in Kumasi and they are looking up to build 10 centers across Ghana. So I came to lobby one to help curtail the landfill site polluting the environment in Nsawam’’.

He hinted that a brewery factory going through the process to be commissioned soon after ASTEK, which will be the third factory to be commissioned at his constituency since the 1D1F policy was rolled out to ameliorate the dreadful impact of unemployment in this era of Covid-19.

He urged the teeming youth and the people of Nsawam Adoagyiri to exercise restraint as he was committed with the government to provide more jobs to meet their demands.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh was commended by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for being instrumental in linking the NANO Company to the 1D1F Secretariat and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and also the Ghana Export and Import Bank (EXIMBANK), the funding partner for the project.

Thereafter, the management of the company took the opportunity to present a silver molded in a pineapple form to the Vice President and also presented a citation to the Member of Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh for his immense contribution to reviving the factory.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Nsawam