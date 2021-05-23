Veep Breaks Grounds For Nsawam Roads

THE Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia supported by the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has broken the grounds for the construction of 11-kilometer cocoa roads in Nsawam Municipality.

The Vice President assured the beneficiary communities, that the 11-kilometer roads being funded by Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod) start from Odeikrom – Apremusu, Ankwadobro – Gyankama Ahodwo, and Prepraw Junction-Prepraw Township will be completed in the next six months.

Dr. Bawumia made this known after he commissioned Nano Foods Limited, a pineapple juice processing factory at Nsawam under the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative and visited the community over the weekend.

Mr. Annor-Dompreh who is also the Majority Chief Whip addressing a durbar of Chiefs and beneficiary communities revealed that the road leading from Odeikrom-Apremusu was graded by Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and from then, no president has ever touched it.

According to him, “during the late Kwame Nkrumah’s era that we saw grader on this road. We’ve seen many past presidents who promised to construct this road but today, the dream of our President and our ancestors have come to pass in our generation.”

He noted that apart from these roads, his outfit has also initiated an 18km-cocoa road project for beneficial communities such as; Edubrakrom, Apremusu, Kwame Boafo, Kwasikrom, Kwakyekrom, Odeikrom, and Opatakrom.

The Majority Chief Whip explained that the road that has been awarded is a major road that leads to farming communities which have been very difficult to access over some time now.

Frank Annor Dompreh explained to the chiefs that the 18km road will stretch from Adubrakrom to Odeikrom, parts of Kwakyekrom, and from Shalom to Ahodwo all in the Nsawam Constituency.

The Majority Chief Whip further disclosed that, with the vision and the insight of President Akufo-Addo, Ghana Cocoa Board has awarded the construction of the Nsawam roads to a contractor as cocoa roads.

He added “I know it is your heart desire to see the road from Nsawam-Pankrono being rehabilitated. I told you we have given it to a contractor but the work is delaying. I have asked the Vice President to help as for as to sort out the contractor with the necessarily required needs to complete the 14.4-kilometer road too.”

The MP assured that work will approximately begin in June as the contractor stated.

The Chiefs of the beneficiaries communities also revealed that most of the roads in the Nsawam Municipality are deplorable.

They urged the government to rehabilitate the roads for them before ending of the year, and also appeal to the government to build Chip Compound at Apremusu since they travel a long distance before they get health care.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Nsawam