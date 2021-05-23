Gov’t to construct 6,000km of roads, 200 bridges

The President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration has promised to construct an estimated 6,000 kilometers of roads nationwide over the next four years.

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta revealed this known at a press conference held at the Information Ministry in Accra on Sunday afternoon, May 23, 2021.

According to him, the roads will include town roads, cocoa roads, town roads, Sinohydro roads and roads that come under other critical projects.

“As part of the government’s year of road programme, 81no. critical roads of total length 2,167.2km were identified in all the 16 regions of the country for rehabilitation at a cost of GHS 7.827billion.”

“325 projects are currently ongoing across cocoa growing areas across the country. Total length of roads is 4,853km at a cost of GHS14.511billion” he said.

“The Ministry of Roads and Highways has programmed to undertake 1,500km of asphaltic overlay in major towns and cities across the country including hospitals, schools, courts, police barracks, army garrisons, and other security services compounds.”

“Some towns, cities and institutions include Obuasi, Kumasi, Akwatia, Oda, Winneba, Swedru, Berekum, Dormaa, Sunyani, Hohoe, Gambaga, Walewale, Nalerigu, Obuasi Secondary Technical School, Abuakwa State College, Achimota School, Tesano, Adenta, East Legon, Bolga, Bawku.”

The Minister pointed out that between 2017 and 2020, Government constructed about 4,000 kilometers of roads nationwide.

He indicated that government intends to construct a minimum of 200 bridges nationwide over the next four years.

Mr Amoako-Atta explained that by the end of the four years if nothing at all, Government will complete at least 120 of the bridges.

He disclosed that between 2017 and 2020, some 50 bridges were constructed nationwide.

According to him, by 2024, 20 interchanges would have been completed.

Mr Amoako-Atta said that as at the time President Nana Akufo-Addo took over on January 7, 2017, Ghana had a total of 78,400 kilometers roads in terms of length.

Out of this total, 23% as at that time had been paved 18,000 kilometers, he revealed.

The remaining 77% percent were not paved, he bemoaned.

Conditions of road is divided into three categories namely good, fair and poor, according to him.

He said 39% of the roads inherited from the NDC were good; 32% fair and 29% poor.

Around 50% of roads were considered to be in terrible, poor condition, according to him.

Over 64 years of independence, if we have done well the people of this country are better judges, he said.

According to him, the Roads and Highway Ministry continues to undertake periodic maintenance works on roads nationwide.

130,671 kilometers of routine maintenance works on roads since 2017, according to him.

He said Department of Urban Roads undertook 18, 202 kilometers of roads.

By Melvin Tarlue