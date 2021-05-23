Dambai Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Arrest 3 Captors

Public Affairs Officer of the Oti Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP John Nchor

The Police in Dambai with the help of members of a Hunters Club in the area have successfully rescued one Bube Manga who was kidnapped on May 5, 2021.

The victim, who is 35 years old, lost his elder brother, 45-year-old Gariba Manga when the assailants attacked their cottage at Ankra Akura and abducted him.

The Public Affairs Officer of the Oti Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP John Nchor who corroborated the incident explained that Gariba was allegedly killed by the assailants.

He later said in a statement that “a Police-Public cooperation led to the rescue of Bube Manga on May 10 by members of the Hunters Club in the bush at Yariga No. 2, a community along the Dambai-Nkwanta Road network.”

The victim who looked pale and weak, was immediately sent to hospital for examination and treatment.

During the rescue mission, three of the assailants suspected to have been involved in the kidnap of Bube and murder of Gariba were arrested.

The suspects are; Issah Goma, 25, Mamari Osumanu, 51 and 30-year-old Seifu Malami alias Mario or lce Kenkey. A spent cartridge/shell, raincoats, improvised hood suspected to have been used by the kidnappers were recovered during the operation.

The suspects were quickly arraigned before the Nkwanta District Court. The court remanded them into Police Custody to re-appear on June 3, 2021.

ASP Nchor revealed that the accused persons allegedly demanded an amount of GH¢100,000.00 for the release of the kidnap victim. However, the tactical rescue operation foiled the payment of the ransom and saved the life of the victim who has so far responded well to treatment.

He expressed gratitude to the public for providing actionable intelligence to the Police. He also commended the Hunters Club for the support rendered to the Police during the rescue mission and urged other members of the public to promptly alert the Police at all times.

He assured them that all information provided will be treated with absolute confidentiality.

From Fred Duodu, Dambai (k.duodu@yahoo.com)