Suspected COVID-19 Death Under Investigation …In Kumasi

THE COVID-19 Medical Team in Kumasi is currently investigating a suspected death which is being linked to the virus.

The deceased is a male believed to be in his 30s, who lived at Sokoban Wood Village, a densely populated area in Kumasi.

The victim , whose identity is unknown, coughed repeatedly before his sudden death on Wednesday.

Since coughing is said to be a sign of the virus, there are wild rumours that he was killed by the Covid-19.

His death has sparked fear among residents of Kumasi, notably Sokoban Wood Village.

But the Ashanti Regional Police PRO, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, has called for calm among the people.

He said eyewitnesses said the man coughed continuously before dying but nobody can make conclusion for now except the medical officers.

According to him, based on the eyewitnesses report, the police alerted the Covid-19 team to investigate the death.

“The Covid-19 team rushed to Sokoban Wood Village and sprayed the body before taking it away for autopsy.

ASP Ahianyo warned the public, especially the media, to desist from spreading fear and panic in the system.

He also debunked reports that about four dead bodies, killed by the Covid-19, were seen littered in Kumasi.

ASP Ahianyo explained that the four reported dead bodies included the recent case at Sokoban Wood Village.

In the other three deaths, he said another man in his 50s suddenly collapsed at the Atonsu Market few days ago.

He said the man was admitted at the Atonsu Agogo Hospital, where he died three days later.

ASP Ahianyo said doctors have not declared Covid-19 as the cause of the man’s death so the rumours must stop.

On the other two cases, he said two dead bodies were found at the Race Course, which is a base for hoodlums.

“One of the dead is a known lunatic and the other one is a known drug addict”, the police PRO disclosed.

He said none of the two men displayed signs of the virus before death so nobody should jump into hasty conclusion.

ASP Ahianyo also said relatives of the deaths at Sokoban Wood Village and Atonsu Market are yet to be located.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi