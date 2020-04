Total coronavirus related deaths in the United Kingdom (UK) now stands at 14,000.

This was after the U.K. recorded an additional 870 Covid-19 deaths within a period of 24 hours.

Infections in Britain are around 100,000.

The U.K. National Health Service (NHS) made this known in a tweet on its Official Twitter account.

It says the current deaths “…doesn’t include 1000s more who are believed to have died in care homes & at home.”

By Melvin Tarlue