German airline, Lufthansa, says it is planning to decommission its

fleet of 17 Airbus A340-600 aircraft.

The aircraft are to be decommissioned for a year and a half, according to a statement by Lufthansa.

The decision to decommission the planes as to whether they will be ready for operations in 2021, is due to be taken soon.

The decision has become necessary due to the adverse impact of coronavirus on the global airline industry.

In the statement, Lufthansa says “With around 240 days of sunshine a year and little rainfall, the region [of Teruel] is particularly suitable for parked aircraft.”

BY Melvin Tarlue