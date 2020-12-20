Suspected Market Arsonist Busted

Police have arrested an alleged arsonist in connection with the Kantamanto market fire outbreak.

Sources within the Ghana Police Service say the suspect is one Daniel Dah Kormlah aged 41.

According to sources, he was identified through police investigations into the Kantamanto fire incident.

Sources say police and other intelligence agencies have began arresting persons believed to be linked to recent arsons in some markets across the country .

A number of major markets including the Kaneshie market have been razed down by fire.

A joint team of Police and Intelligence operative’s left Accra on Thursday, December 17, 2020, in pursuit of the suspect, DGN Online gathered.

The suspect was arrested at his hideout in Ho in the Volta Region on Friday evening December 18, 2020 at about 10pm.

Upon further interrogation, it was realized that the suspect was an active member on various political platforms, namely NDC Group Administrators, Renaissance Agenda 2020, among others.

Phone records showed several conversations with other persons aimed at incitement to riot and possible conspiracy to attack other state institutions.

The suspect has admitted to the said conversations and to engaging with like minded persons to execute some acts with the potential to breach the peace of the nation, sources say.

The security agencies are carrying on with their investigations to apprehend more suspects in the coming days, one source stated.

By Melvin Tarlue