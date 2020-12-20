Court Orders NDC To Cancel Demo In Mahama Home Region

The Bole District Magistrate Court, has ordered the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savannah region to restrain itself from embarking on its planned demonstration slated for Monday, December 21,2020.

The Buipe District Police Commander, Supt Kwame Nimo on December 18, filed in support of motion Ex-parte for an order of interim injunction restraining the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from embarking on a demonstration slated for Monday , December 21.

A letter signed by the Bole District Magistrate Court Registrar, Moro S. Ziida read “THIS COURT DOTH GRANT THE APPLICATION AND the National Democratic Congress Party , Savannah region is HEREBY ORDERED and RESTRAINING from embarking on intended demonstration slated for Monday, 21st day of December, 2020 at Central Gonja District, Buipe.”

The letter further stated that the intended demonstration slated for Monday, December 21 should be rescheduled to other days but not on Monday.

Meanwhile , Buipe Traditional Area has announced that they would not allow any individual or group to embark on any demonstration in the area on Monday, December 21 adding that Mondays are busy days in Buipe and for that matter no peace walk or demonstration will be held in Buipe.

“The chief of Buipe will do anything to stop any one who will like to temper with the already existing peace in Buipe.”

DGN Online understands that Gonjaland Youth For Peace and Development are said to have planned a peace walk in Buipe on Monday same day as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members are slated to embark on their demonstration.

It is however believed that the Gonjaland Youth For Peace and Development group is made up of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) members planning to distract the demonstration by the NDC which could lead to a clash between the two bodies and for that matter the Buipe Traditional Area has instructed that both events should not take place on Monday to avoid any clash.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bole