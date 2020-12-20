Akwatia To Get Ceramic Factory

The DCE at left, presenting a container to one of the PWD

AS part of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government efforts to address the problem unemployment by undertaking a massive industrialization campaign across the country, plans are underway for the establishment of a Ceramic Factory in the Demkyembour District of the Eastern Region.

This will equip and empower communities to utilize their local resources in manufacturing products that are in high demand both locally and internationally.

Chief Executive for the Denkyembour District Assembly, Seth Ofosu Birikorang, who revealed this said a contractor from the District has shown interest in the Public-Private Partnership for the establishment of District factories for the area.

He explained that the Minerals Commission has granted the private partners concession at Apinaman and Topreman which have clay deposits for the factory’s raw materials.

The DCE made this known, when he distributed some items such as six tricycles, 10 chest freezers, 10 fufu machines, one corn mill, 15 containers, some hairdryers, sewing and industrial machines, white canes, wheelchairs, shaving machines and some cash all worth GHC148,220 to some 130 persons with disabilities in the area over the weekend.

He noted that the private investor for the ceramic factory has been endorsed by the Ministry for Trade and Industry and he is currently at china mobilizing resources for the factory establishment.

He added that the District initially got some investors from Malaysia for Palm Oil Processing Factory but after thorough research, they realized the factory will lack raw material due to similar factories existing for some years now in Kwae in kwaebibirem District.

On the Distribution, the District Chief Executive stated that, distribution was done every year and that those who did not benefit from the distribution should not be disturbed and that it will get to them the following year.

He also encouraged them to support each other.

The Chairman of Persons with Disabilities; Daniel Osei Bonsu encouraged them to use the money very effectively to gain profit from the items given.

He also encouraged all persons with disabilities to join the PWD association in the district so that they can form a united front.

The chief of Akwatia; Osabarima Kofi Boateng III on his side advised all the recipients of the items to utilize them effectively to gain some income for themselves and their families.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akwatia