Fulani Killer Caged

THE Mpreaso Circuit Court in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region has remanded a suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a Fulani herdsman at Mame Krobo, in the Afram Plains South District.

The presided Judge, Stephen Kumi remanded the suspect into Police custody to reappear before the court on January 4, 2020, and will be put before Donkorkrom Magistrate Court upon request by the Prosecution for committal trial.

Over the weekend, a 25-year-old Fulani herdsman was killed in cold blood while in a room with his wife at Maame Krobo Zongo.

According to Police reports, the deceased wife identified as Hawa also sustained a cutlass injury in the palm in an attempt to save her late husband.

The Tease Police, who had the information that Mohammed Rabor now deceased has been killed in his room proceeded to the scene and found him dead in a pool of blood.

The deceased wife Hawa, was found severely injured and was sent to the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital, whiles the body of the deceased has been sent to the same hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The assailant -Ibrahim Aliu who went into hiding in the bush was trailed by the police upon intelligence and subsequently arraigned before the court.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kwahu – Mpreaso