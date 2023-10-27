Suspected Prison Escapee Nabbed With Handcuffs

The suspected prison escapee

A MAN with handcuffs on his right wrist, who is suspected to have escaped from prison, has been arrested and detained.

The suspected prison escapee, who is believed to be in his thirties, was nabbed walking along the Ejisu-Konongo Highway in the Ashanti Region.

The prison escapee was, reportedly, found on October 25, 2023 about 9:00am and he was instantly apprehended by the police for questioning.

Interestingly, the suspect, according to the Ejisu Divisional Police Command, is not cooperating with the police as he has so far refused to talk.

Despite police efforts, the suspect has so far refused to even mention his name to the police, thereby making police investigations difficult.

“On 25/10/2023, about 9:00am, a young man in his thirties was found walking along Ejisu-Konongo Highway near Wynca Sunshine Industries at Boankra with handcuffs fastened around his right hand and arrested.

“He also had a deep cut on the right shoulder and wearing dried blood stained shirt. At the moment, he has refused to talk to the police”, a police report stated.

According to the Ejisu police, they suspect the man escaped from prison, urging any station with prisoner escape incident to contact them for identification and collection.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr