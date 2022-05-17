Suspects In Boy’s Acid Attack Rearrested, Charged

The victim at the Baptist Medical Centre in Nalerigu

Three suspects, believed to be involved in the acid attack on a 14-year-old boy at Nalerigu in the North East region have been arrested and arraigned.

Salifu Ibrahim alias Fire Fire, a teacher at Nalerigu Senior High, Inusah Wadudu, and Inusah Mohamed were put before the Nalerigu court presided by His Worship Simon Kofi Bediako today.

The prime suspect Salifu Ibrahim has been charged with attempted murder while the others have been charged with abetment of crime.

They have been remanded into police custody to reappear on May 30, 2022.

It will be recalled that Gideon Wunduwa, father of the victim called for the police to bring the perpetrators to book.

The 14-year-old boy had his hand and a leg amputated due to the severity of the acid attack by suspect Ibrahim Salifu.

The boy is currently battling for his life at the Baptist Medical Centre at Nalerigu in the North East region.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu