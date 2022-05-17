Barker-Vormawor In East Legon Police Cells Over Reckless Driving

Oliver Mawusi Barker-Vormawor

Coup monger and convener of the FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Mawusi Barker-Vormawor has been revealing reason behind his arrest today by the personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

Earlier report indicates that he was arrested on his way to court but reason which necessitated the arrest was not mentioned.

However, the political activist has been giving update on social media as to why he was arrested.

In a Facebook post, the coup monger posted that he had been charged with careless and inconsiderate driving.

“I have been charged with careless and inconsiderate driving. I need 2 sureties at Madina District Court,” according to a post.

In various posts, he indicated that he has been taken to the cells at East Legon Police station.

He said “Neho! I am currently being held in cells at the Madina Court. My phone still with me.

“Very Bizarre that I had never been arrested in life. Yet,in just one year of #FixTheCountry activism, I have already been arrested three times.

“I have also already been sued three times, twice by the Ghana Police Service, and by the Electoral Commissioner.

“Anyway, it must all be a coincidence. I’m sure. No one is above the law, except the President,” he lamented”

Already, Barker-Vormawor is standing trial for treasonable felony following his alleged threat of a coup because of government implementation of the E-levy.

He was however granted GHC2 million bail with sureties on March 16, 2022, with a justification.

By Vincent Kubi