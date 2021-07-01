SWAG Chief Extols Kurt

Kwabena Yeboah, Kurt Okraku

Ace broadcaster and President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah, has scored full marks for FA Capo Kurt Okraku, just a little over a year into his administration.

Yeboah has been impressed by the performance of his former colleague, admitting Kurt Okraku has exceeded expectations as President of the Football Federation.

The former Dreams FC President took over when Ghana’s football was in turmoil following the Anas’ exposé and the unexpected crushing of the league by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think that the Ghana Football Association led by Kurt Okraku have done a wonderful job. And I think that Kurt has exceeded my expectations,” he told Hello FM.

“I say this in the context that he took over the reins of Ghana football at a very difficult time. This was after the Anas’ exposé where Ghana didn’t play for over one year,” he added.

“And then as soon as we started a new era, COVID-19 issues came in. So we went off for a very long time and for Kurt to come on board to organise our football to this level, Premier Division, Division One, Division Two, Women’s League and to whip up that interest to this level and to bring back the love, I think it’s been wonderful.

“Having said that, I have not suggested for a moment that it has been absolutely flourishing. I have had my criticism against him, in certain regard but I think that overall he deserves a great deal of commendation.

“I’m very excited about what he has done so far and I am hoping that he would continue on this trajectory.”

Ghanasoccernet