Prince Harry and Prince William, the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex have unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana of Wales.

During the unveiling, they noted that “every day we wish she were still with us”.

The unveiling ceremony took place in Kensington Palace’s redesigned Sunken Garden.

The ceremony took place on a day which would have Princess Diana’s 60th birthday.

By Melvin Tarlue