Veep Calls For Integration Of Mining Sector To The Rest Of Economy

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called for the integration of the mining sector in Ghana to help develop the Ghanaian economy and promote inclusive and sustainable growth within mining communities.

The Vice President stated this when he opened the 2021 Ghana Mining Week in Takoradi today, 1st July,2021.

Dr. Bawumia further indicated it was crucial that ” We ensure the inclusive and sustainable development of mining communities to create the needed jobs and wealth.”

The Vice President mentioned that Government is determined to enforce the laws on responsible mining at all levels.

He also commended the Western Regional Minister Dr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, and the Sector Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor for organising the worthwhile convocation of industry players and stakeholders to generate ideas for the benefit of the industry and the nation at large.

On his part, Mr Jinapor tasked stakeholders in the industry to work together in an open, frank and transparent manner to achieve the desired development in the mining industry, adding that ” We can not achieve our objectives if mining companies under declare production, export and revenue.

He mentioned that developing the mining value Chain requires that Mining companies comply with the procurement and local content rules, and emphasized that government will also ensure that the necessary measures are put in place to push the growth and development of the mining industry.

The Minister was of the view that the discussions being held at the Mining week will help promote and build consensus in respect of government policies in the gold mining sector.

The Western Regional Minister Dr. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah expressed delight that the Region was able to bring together both global and local actors in the mining space and related industries to prosecute the Agenda geared towards sustaining the local economic development.

The two day event has attracted over 250 participants mainly Regulators, Large and Small Scale Miners, Mine Support Service companies and Members of the Diplomatic corps.