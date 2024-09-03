SWAG Gets New Secretariat

Front desk of the facility

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), has officially opened its new state-of-the-art secretariat in Accra, marking a significant milestone in the organisation’s history.

The ceremony, which took place on Friday, August 30, 2024, was attended by dignitaries from the sports and media industries, including officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority, National Sports Federations, Ghana Journalists Association and other stakeholders.

In his keynote address, SWAG President, Evergreen Kwabena Yeboah, expressed his gratitude to the guests and highlighted the significance of the new secretariat. “This edifice represents our commitment to excellence in sports journalism, our dedication to providing a conducive environment for our members to thrive, and our quest to influence the development and promotion of sports in Ghana. With this edifice, we are open for business with all stakeholders,” he stated.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, commended SWAG for its efforts in promoting sports development in Ghana, saying, “This new secretariat is a testament to SWAG’s hard work and dedication. We pledge the government’s support for SWAG’s initiatives and look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

The National Sports Authority (NSA), called on SWAG for more collaboration with the Authority in the development of sports.

Other dignitaries present included Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor, GJA President, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. William Kartey, National Sports Authority boss and his deputy Mr. Numekevor Dodzie and Majid Bawah, GHALCA Chairman Cudjoe Fianu, Tony Baffoe of the Professional Footballers Association, Mr. Amarkai Amarteifio, Joe Aggrey, Ebo Quansah, Presidents of Ghana Swimming, Badminton, Baseball, Chess, Skate Federations and more.

The new secretariat features modern facilities designed to meet the needs of SWAG members and the sports journalism community.

Guests were given a tour of the plush facilities, and SWAG members expressed their excitement about the new chapter in the organisation’s history.

The opening of the SWAG secretariat marks a significant step forward for sports journalism in Ghana, providing a world-class environment for Ghanaian sports journalists.