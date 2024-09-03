Thrills @ ‘Esther Smith Live In Concert’

Esther Smith

Thousands of Ghanaian gospel music fans were thrilled with great live musical performances at an event dubbed ‘Esther Smith Live In Concert’, held at the Perez Chapel last Friday.

The event, which was organised by Esther Smith and her management team to celebrate her music and brand, brought together fans from all walks of life who were delighted to see the performances by the amazing Esther Smith.

Blessed with singing skills, Esther Smith, who also performed at the event as the headline artiste, thrilled music fans with tunes that got them dancing all the way through.

She thrilled fans with some of her hit such as ‘Wo Ye Kese’, ‘Nipa’, ‘Onyame Wo Ho’, ‘Wode Me Abafie’, and ‘Ma Ensi Me Yie’, among others.

It was a night of praise, worship and an action-packed show of stage performances displayed by Esther Smith as well as other gospel acts who performed at the event.

The performance of Esther Smith delighted music fans. She demonstrated her stage craft; singing and dancing skills, which left no doubt in anyone’s mind that she is truly a force to reckon with.

Other gospel acts who rocked the stage alongside Esther Smith include ASP Kofi Sarpong, Minister OJ, Noble Nketsiah, Pastor Joe Beecham and a host of others.

In a packed auditorium, a section of music fans were spotted singing and dancing as the performing artistes took to the stage, one after the other.

Music fans left the event truly fulfilled and wishing for more after the musicians took everyone on a celestial journey of singing and dancing to show appreciation to God.

After receiving thunderous acclaim for her performance, Esther Smith declared that the concert will now take place every year, assuring fans that her break was over and that more motivational music was on the way.

Star-studded attendees included gospel artiste Joe Mettle, television personality Abeiku Santana, and social commentator Kwame A Plus, who was joined by his spouse Akosua Vee.

By George Clifford Owusu