Akwaboah Out With ‘Ose Ompe’

Akwaboah

Talented highlife artiste, Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, aka Akwaboah Jnr, has released his latest single titled ‘Ose Ompe’.

The masterpiece, which is yet to enjoy massive airplay on local radio stations in the country, has beautiful lyrics that blends with the rich authentic Ghanaian highlife rhythms and beats.

In this high-class masterpiece, Akwaboah Jnr shows his talent in his chosen field with his silky voice and singing skills.

The artiste, who recently tied the knot, was quick to point out that the song was written and produced long before he got married.

This year has been an eventful one for the artiste who has also released other tracks including ‘Berima Nsu’ and his official wedding song titled ‘Forever’.

Several DJ’s have been quick to point out the originality of the song as well as its tribute to highlife, a genre Akwaboah is well known for.

The song, which is available across all digital platforms, celebrates love and its attributes of patience in finding one’s life partner even after suffering a rejection.

The artiste expects ‘Ose Ompe’ to be another timeless song in his collection of authentic highlife tunes that his fans and music lovers will enjoy.

Akwaboah has also assured his fans of an exhilarating show next year at his annual ‘Shades of Love Concert’.

Not new in the music industry, Akwaboah Jnr has carved a niche for himself as a Ghanaian artiste who is gradually making it onto the international music scene.

As a master keyboardist, composer and song writer, Akwaboah Jnr has played for several local and international artistes, including Hugh Masekela.

He has also composed songs for several artistes who are making it big in the industry.