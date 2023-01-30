SWAG Honours Bechem United Boss

Kingsley Owusu-Achau with his award

The good works of Bechem United president, Kingsley Owusu-Achau, has been duly recognised by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) at a ceremony in Accra.

The honour (Special and Meritorious award) by the country’s sports writers governing body was in recognition of the Premiership side’s boss contribution to the development of football in the country.

Club president Kingsley Owusu-Achau after receiving the award said, “On behalf of the team, we are really grateful for this recognition.

“It will certainly urge us on to do more, it clearly shows that hard work pays. We will continue to do our bit to write a better football story regarding development.”

Bechem United, an FA Cup winner, have produced many football talents in the country.