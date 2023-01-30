Ben Abdallah Presents Office Equipment To Peace C’ttee

Ben Abdallah presenting the items to committee members

The Coordinator of the Office of the Zongo and Inner Cities Development under the Office of the President, Ben Abdallah Banda, last week presented an assortment of office equipment to a committee charged with ensuring peace in the Zongo in the Ashanti Region.

The committee, which operates under the auspices of the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, engages in activities which would obviate rancour in the Zongo communities in the region.

Making the presentation, Ben Abdallah said during a previous visit the committee members requested for a number of office equipment which would enable them to execute their mandate conveniently.

“Although it took some days before I made the presentation, nonetheless they are here,” he said.

The committee through one of the members expressed gratitude to the Coordinator for making good his promise to oblige their request. They prayed for the progress of his stewardship and did same for President Akufo-Addo who appointed him to manage the affairs of the Zongos across the country.

The equipment, worth about twenty thousand cedis, included a computer and its accessories, a swivel chair among others.