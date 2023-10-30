Takoradi Deserve Better – Youth Tells Govt

Scores of residents in Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis in the Western Region embarked on a protest they termed ‘Takoradi Deserves Better’ yesterday.

According to the demonstrators, the Western Region’s capital of Sekondi-Takoradi has over the years been neglected by successive governments.

They asserted that the authorities in the Twin City have allegedly refused to fight for the needed development for the city.

Samuel Appiah Gyimah, convener of the demonstration, indicated that the roads in the Twin City are currently in deplorable states, adding that the area lacks infrastructural development.

He could not fathom why people are scared to speak up in Sekondi-Takoradi because of political witch-hunting.

“Look at the Essipon Sports Stadium, it is currently in a total mess and nobody seems to care. Our cultural centre is in a sorry state, nothing has over the years been done about it.

“Traffic lights have been off for over five years and our roads are very bad. That is what we are seeking answers from our leaders,” he indicated.

Stephen Siaw, a rapper popularly known as Ayisem, who participated in the demonstration, indicated that the region has over the years refused to produce any proper entertainment centre for programmes.

He pointed out that the Centre for National Culture in Takoradi which has a bigger auditorium is currently in a bad state.

“The demonstration is about Sekondi-Takoradi and we are all involved. I’m here purposely for the Centre for National Culture and other entertainment venues.

“We have no proper venues in Sekondi-Takoradi to entertain our fans,” he added.

The protesters marched through the principal streets of Takoradi and Sekondi and ended the demonstration at the Western Regional Coordinating Council to present their petition.

However, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah was unavailable to receive the petition.

The protesters refused to hand over the petition to a representative and insisted on meeting the minister.

“We voted for him and he has refused to attend to us, that is total disrespect, but we shall come back,” one of the protesters indicated.

