Takoradi Jubilee Park Traders Ejected

Tractor clearing the filth

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Effia-Kwesimintsim in the Western Region, Abdel Majeed, has been commended for being able to eject traders from the Takoradi Jubilee Park.

The park was built by the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration to commemorate the country’s 50 years of independence.

It was to be used for public and other social events.

However, the park was converted into a temporary market for some traders in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure social distancing.

When the pandemic was over, several attempts were made to remove the market women from the Jubilee Park but to no avail.

Event organisers who wanted to hold programmes in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis found it difficult to get venues for their programmes since the park which used to be the venue for major events including funerals, was occupied by the traders.

The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA), under the leadership of the current MCE, Abdul Majeed Iddrisu Nassam, issued a statement recently and indicated that it has resolved to bring back the Takoradi Jubilee Park to it former state.

True to their words, EKMA and the MCE have been able to relocate the traders from the Jubilee Park to the Apremdo Central Market within the municipality.

After the traders were removed on October 13, 2025, the scene at the park was an eyesore as it was covered with filth generated by the market women. The stench around the area was also unbearable.

EKMA issued another statement and assured the residents of its determination to clear the rubbish and other debris as well as embark on other rehabilitation works.

A visit by DAILY GUIDE to the park yesterday revealed a tractor busily clearing the filth that had engulfed the park.

The residents have therefore applauded the EKMA MCE and the assembly for honouring their promise of restoring the Jubilee Park to its original state.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi