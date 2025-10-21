Police Probe Kidnapping Case

Phillip Akoni tied with ropes by his alleged kidnappers

THE NKAWIE Divisional Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the Ashanti Region, is investigating a case where a 23-year-old man is alleged to have been kidnapped on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

The alleged kidnappers of Phillip Akoni, who are keeping him in a secret location, are said to be demanding GH¢20,000 before they will set him free to reunite with his family.

Interestingly, Akoni’s co-worker, one Phillip Kofi Yeboah, had reportedly given a cash amount of GH¢20,000 to him (Akoni) to deliver to his (Yeboah’s) shop at Amanchia on Friday, October 17, 2025.

Kofi Yeboah did not hear from Akoni again and barely 24 hours later, he received photos of Akoni blindfolded and tied with ropes on his phone, amid claims that he had been kidnapped and his captors are demanding GH¢20,000 before they will release him.

“Today, 18/10/25, at about 1400 hours, Phillip Kofi Yeboah of Kobeng, accompanied by Obeng Akwesi of same address, came to the station with photographs of their friend and co-worker Phillip Akoni, aged 23 years, who was tied in ropes and blindfolded and reported that, on 17/10/25 at about 1815 hours, complainant gave victim an amount GH¢20,000.00, to be taken to his shop at Amanchia.

“That when complainant tried reaching him on phone, he received photographs, WhatsApp and text messages from victim’s phone number, portraying that he had been kidnapped.

“And that his alleged kidnappers were demanding a ransom of GH¢20,000,” a statement from the Nkawie Divisional Police CID, which the paper has sighted, said.

According to the complainant, all their tireless efforts to find the location of Akoni had proven futile, so they decided to officially report to the police to investigate the case.

“That they made all efforts to trace victim but all proved futile, and hence needed police assistance,” the police said, adding that, “Cyber Crime Unit/Ash is being contacted for further action.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi