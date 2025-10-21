Volta Region’s Etornam Wins GMB25

Etornam crowning moment

Etornam, representing the Volta Region, was crowned the winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2025 last Sunday at the National Theatre, Accra.

Etornam’s victory marks the third time the Volta Region has claimed the crown, following Emefa in 2012 and Selorm in 2023.

With her win, Etornam took home an impressive prize package, including a brand-new car: a Haval Jolion SUV worth over GH¢400,000, a cash prize of GH¢20,000, a fully sponsored trip abroad courtesy of Global Winds and Travel, and other prizes including a year’s supply of fabric from GTP, plus souvenirs from sponsors.

Etornam’s journey to the crown was remarkable, showcasing her exceptional cultural knowledge, eloquence, and stage presence. She plans to use her platform to champion her Early Childhood Education project, aiming to ensure every child in Ghana has access to quality education.

First runner-up was Asakia, representing the Upper East Region, with Sika, representing the Ashanti Region grabbing the second runner-up position.

Etornam’s journey to the crown was nothing short of inspiring. Out of 16 contestants who represented all regions of Ghana, only five made it to the grand finale after twelve intense weeks of cultural displays, talent showcases, and evictions. Etornam stood tall among her peers with six awards and twelve nominations, the highest ever for the 2025 season.

Her path to victory wasn’t an easy one. Born and raised in Yeji, Etornam endured a tough childhood, growing up in a broken home and facing abuse, stigmatisation, and street life. At one point, she worked as a tro-tro mate just to survive. Despite these challenges, she rose above her circumstances—starting formal education at age 14, and later studying at the Oxford Institute of Business and Journalism after completing her secondary education at Adidome Senior High School.

Throughout the competition, Etornam impressed judges and viewers with her deep cultural knowledge and authentic performances. She proudly represented the Volta Region, showcasing Ewe culture through traditional fabrics like kete and dances such as the Atrikpui and Agbadza war dances—earning applause for her creativity and storytelling.

Her victory also marks a historic milestone—it’s the third time the Volta Region has claimed the GMB crown, making Etornam’s win a celebration for her people and a proud moment in Ghana’s pageant history.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke