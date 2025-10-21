Seats Of Strength Breast Cancer Awareness Receives Applause

Mami Gyamfua Yeboah (event host) interacting with three survivors at the event

Outstanding number of women who gathered under the pavilion of the Alisa Hotel in Accra to observe the maiden edition of the Seats of Strength conference on breast cancer awareness have applauded the organisation for the initiative.

The project, organised under the Women of Valour Program, founded by broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, highlighted the resilience of survivors, promoted open conversations about breast cancer, and raised funds to support those affected by the disease.

Head of the Breast Unit at the Department of Surgery, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital,

Dr. Florence Dedey, stated that breast cancer is the most common cancer in Ghana, accounting for about a third of all female cancers and the second most common cause of cancer deaths.

She said, despite being less common in Ghana compared to developed countries, new cases and deaths have increased by 60-70% over the past 15 years, and are expected to double in the next 15 years.

“In our region, breast cancer often results in poor outcomes due to late diagnosis and inadequate treatment. It’s crucial that we increase our knowledge of breast cancer to make informed decisions and encourage our loved ones to do the same,” she added.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku, Administrator, Ghana Medical Trust Fund (Mahama Cares) stressed on the need to confront stigmatisation of breast cancer patients, saying, “Women and men living with breast cancer carry not only the weight of the disease but also the burden of silence, shame and misunderstanding. Today, I urge us all to break that silence, to let us create a culture where people can share their stories without fear.”

Madam Darko-Opoku stated that the Ghana Medical Trust Fund is committed to providing access to life-saving diagnostic tools through early detection, offering financial support to women and men battling breast cancer and other non-communicable diseases.

She further stated that the Mahama Care fund seeks to retain and train specialists to ensure quality care is accessible locally, as well as conduct research on diseases to inform proactive measures.

She praised Nana Aba Anamoah and her team for organising the event, saying, “This initiative, born from her heart and mind, provides survivors a platform to share, heal, and find strength together. It takes rare vision and compassion to harness empathy. Nana Aba Anamoah’s pioneering spirit and conviction that something beautiful can emerge from pain will undoubtedly impact generations of women and men, touching every survivor.”

Nana Aba Anamoah expressed her gratitude to the survivors for sharing their story, saying, “We should share our strength and courage. Looking around this room, I see women who’ve faced incredible challenges and fought battles that would have broken many. Yet, they’ve stood tall, refused to cower, and held onto hope. Today, we celebrate their courage and resilience. It takes bravery to share one’s story, and we’re honoured to have these women on this platform.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke