Education Minister To Review CSSPS

Haruna Iddrisu

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced plans to review the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) to ensure greater fairness and efficiency.

During a visit to Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, on Monday, October 20, the minister inspected facilities and assessed the school’s admission processes. He expressed concern over increasing reports of students being denied their preferred schools or programmes despite achieving excellent grades.

“I have observed that some parents and students have genuine concerns. A student may choose Science but end up being placed in General Arts or Business. That’s unfair and discouraging for hardworking learners,” he said.

Mr. Iddrisu acknowledged that the current placement system has not been performing as intended.

“It means the computerised placement system is not working well for the country. I’m happy to review it — and I will,” he affirmed.

“A committee will be formed to assess its performance over the past decade and propose credible alternatives. Admission must be based on merit. It’s unacceptable for a student with Aggregate 6 to miss their first-choice school,” he said.

The minister also spoke on broader issues affecting the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme, noting that sustaining quality education requires significant investment.

“We need to manage the challenges in providing quality Free SHS education. That means deliberate and sustainable investment — expanding classrooms, laboratories, and dormitories for students,” he explained.

Mr. Iddrisu further commended the role of alumni and religious institutions in supporting education delivery.

“I’ve observed the strong partnership between churches and the state, particularly the Presbyterian Church, in providing quality education. I want to acknowledge and commend their efforts,” he said.

He praised PRESEC for its consistent record of excellence, mentioning notable alumni such as the Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and former Minister for Health, Bernard Okoe Boye. However, he admitted that the school faces infrastructural challenges.

“My assessment shows that classrooms, dormitories, and laboratories are inadequate and need urgent improvement,” he stated.

To address these gaps, the minister announced plans to upgrade schools nationwide. “Government will, from 2026, work to upgrade 10 Category C schools to B, and 10 Category B schools to A. Additionally, a special group of 10 top-performing schools, including PRESEC, will receive targeted infrastructure support,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, about 590,000 first-year Senior High School students have begun reporting to their respective schools from Saturday, October 18 to Monday, October 20, 2025, marking the start of the 2025/2026 academic year.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong