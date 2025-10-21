Govt Commits To Promoting Culinary Heritage – Minister

Abla Dzifa Gomashie captured dancing agbadza with dance troupes at the launch

The Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has declared the government’s commitment to establishing Ghana’s culinary heritage as a major pillar of the global creative economy.

Speaking at the inaugural launch of the Afro Gastro Festival 2025 at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra last Friday, the minister outlined a strategic vision where Ghanaian food becomes an inducement for job creation, cultural diplomacy, and national development.

“We are preparing our young chefs to showcase our authentic flavours while also adapting them to capture global palates,” Madam Gomashie stated.

She identified the multi-million-dollar global culinary industry as fertile ground for young Ghanaians to build sustainable livelihoods while showcasing the nation’s identity.

The minister further emphasised that the cuisine is a natural gateway to promote other creative sectors. “Together, we want to promote agriculture, fashion, and music, and the platform we can use is food. There’s nowhere that food is served that you don’t find music and people dressed well,” she said.

To facilitate this growth, Madam Gomashie revealed ongoing partnerships with hospitality institutions, culinary schools, local farmers, and entrepreneurs. These collaborations are designed to create platforms that empower chefs to skilfully merge tradition with innovation.

Speaking about the strategic importance of the initiative, Prof. Kobby Mensah, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Development Company, emphasised Ghana’s evolving call to the African diaspora.

“From the days of Panafest, we have celebrated our shared heritage. The global call reminds us that Africa has always been home. Through the Year of Return, we extended another call not just to come back, but to reconnect with our roots and rediscover the essence of who we are,” Professor Mensah stated.

The Afro Gastro Festival 2025 was positioned not just as a culinary showcase but as a strategic investment in positioning Ghana as the definitive gateway to Africa’s cultural and creative rebirth.

By Belinda Adjei