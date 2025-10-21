72% Of NPP Voters Prefer Bawumia – Report

Seventy-two (72) per cent of supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who voted for former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 general election say they still prefer him to lead the party in the 2028 presidential election.

Latest Global InfoAnalytics poll released on Monday, indicate that while many of the voters prefer Dr. Bawumia, 20 per cent also prefer Kennedy Ohene Agyapong ahead of the party’s January 31 presidential primary.

In the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia’s popularity continues to increase as 73 per cent of voters prefer him to Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, whose support base in the region remains at 20 per cent

Two (2) per cent of supporters of the party across the country also prefer Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, while 3 per cent prefer him in the party’s stronghold, Ashanti Region.

While 2 per cent of the NPP supporters prefer Dr. Bryan Acheampong at the national level, 1 per cent of respondents prefer him in the Ashanti Region, with 1 per cent of respondents supporting Kwabena Agyei Agyepong at both the national level and in the Ashanti Region.

Global InfoAnalytics further reported that 2 per cent of respondents at the national level and 1 per cent in the Ashanti Region were still undecided in their choice among the five flagbearer aspirants.

“We are now assessing how many delegates who supported each of the leading candidates in previous internal elections will stick with them or switch their votes come January 2026,” the pollsters revealed.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah