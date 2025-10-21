Morocco U20 Makes History, Wins First-Ever World Cup

MOROCCO CAPPED off a remarkable campaign at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile with a stunning 2–0 victory over Argentina on Sunday night—a result that secured the North African nation its first-ever World Cup title at any level.

Rising star Yassir Zabiri, who plies his trade with FC Famalicão in Portugal’s top flight, was the hero of the night, netting two first-half goals to hand Morocco a commanding lead before halftime.

The team’s disciplined defending and composure saw them maintain the advantage until the final whistle, sealing a historic triumph.

Morocco’s road to glory was as impressive as the final itself. The Young Atlas Lions defeated South Korea, the United States, and France in the knockout stages, showcasing resilience and flair throughout the tournament.

Their triumph makes them the first African side to win the U20 World Cup since Ghana’s memorable victory in 2009.

For Argentina, the loss was a bitter one — their first defeat of the tournament — as they aimed to capture a record-extending seventh U20 title.

The South Americans had to make do without two of their brightest young stars, Claudio Echeverri of Bayer Leverkusen and Franco Mastantuono of Real Madrid, both unavailable for the competition.

Despite the setback at youth level, Argentina’s football fortunes remain bright. The senior national team, reigning World Cup champions, have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup in North America following their semifinal finish in Qatar 2022.