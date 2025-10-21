Ghanaian Players Shine Across Europe After World Cup Qualification Success

Antoine Semenyo

GHANAIAN FOOTBALLERS returned from international duty in impressive form over the weekend, delivering standout performances for their clubs across Europe and beyond.

Fresh from helping the Black Stars secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, many players were back to their best as they strengthened their cases for inclusion in the final tournament squad.

In the English Premier League, Antoine Semenyo played a key role in Bournemouth’s thrilling 3–3 draw against Crystal Palace, contributing to the opening goal though he was unfortunate not to receive the assist.

Mohammed Kudus was also in fine form for Tottenham Hotspur, seeing a well-taken goal ruled out during their narrow 2–1 defeat to Aston Villa.

In the Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku continued his brilliant season by setting up Leicester City’s equaliser in a 1–1 draw with Portsmouth, while Jordan Ayew made a late cameo appearance. Fatawu now boasts two assists and three goals in the league.

Meanwhile, Brandon Thomas-Asante fired in his sixth goal of the season as Coventry City beat Blackburn Rovers 2–0 to move to the top of the table. With three assists, the forward now has nine goal contributions in 12 matches across all competitions.

Elsewhere in Europe, Abdul Baba Rahman opened his scoring account for the season with a superb strike in PAOK’s 2–0 victory over AEK Athens in Greece.

In Switzerland, goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was the hero for St. Gallen, saving a crucial penalty to secure a 2–1 win over Young Boys, keeping his side within a point of the league leaders.

In Belgium, Joseph Opoku delivered his fourth assist of the campaign as Zulte Waregem cruised to a 4–1 win over Gent.

Over in the United States, Joseph Paintsil wrapped up the MLS regular season in style, scoring in LA Galaxy’s 2–1 triumph over Minnesota United — his 15th goal and 18th direct contribution (15 goals, 3 assists) in 34 appearances.

Meanwhile, in Croatia, rising star Daniel Adu-Adjei continued his excellent form for Rijeka, scoring in consecutive games during a 1–1 draw with Slaven Belupo.

The 20-year-old, who joined from Bournemouth in the summer, has now notched three goals and one assist in just seven appearances.