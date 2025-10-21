Ursula Announces Bid For NPP General Secretary

Former Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has declared her intention to contest for the position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary.

Mrs. Ekuful who disclosed this in a facebook post yesterday, marking her birthday, said the decision to contest forms part of a broader mission to help re-organise the party and restore public confidence in the NPP.

She said, “On this day of my birth, Patriots, I come before you, the fighter you have always known… I come to you in all humility, to ask you, dear patriots, to join me on this rescue mission as your next General Secretary.”

She also stated that although the party has faced difficulties, which in her view has been part of its struggles over the years, members of the party should be hopeful in its re-organisation.

“We came out bruised, our individual and collective egos battered. We lie not in a good place. However, as our great tradition had demonstrated over the years, influenced by the then burgeoning spirit of resilience and purpose that heralded our birth in Saltpond, we will thrive,” she said.

“Scathed, we refuse to be burnt, and in the unlikely circumstance that we set ourselves in a blazing inferno, enduring the ultimate sacrifice for the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom), we will rise. It will shape us, mould us, and like the Phoenix, we will rise and be ready,” she added.

According to her, she would work to restore confidence at the polling stations, unite members of the party in order enable them recapture power form the National DC in 2028.

“This remains the ultimate resolve of the party. This remains the ultimate resolve of Ghanaians. It remains the ultimate resolve of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful. Patriots, join me, let us commit to the struggle, for I know with unity and God on our side, as well as the collective will of the Ghanaian people, we shall overcome,” she stated.

She, therefore, called on members of the party to give her the mandate to serve as the General Secretary in the next election.

“Our situation is but a necessary phase of self-introspection and diagnosis towards our journey of re-organisation. I come to you in all humility, to ask you, dear patriots, to join me on this rescue mission as your next General Secretary,” she added.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah